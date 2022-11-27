 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 27, 2022

Titans lose after committing dumb penalty against Bengals

November 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Bengals set up for a field goal

The Tennessee Titans lost at home to the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 in Week 12 of the NFL season on Sunday, and the game was decided after a dumb penalty.

The Bengals had a 4th-and-11 from the Tennessee 13 with 1:53 left. Cincinnati was preparing to kick a 31-yard field goal to make it 23-16. The ball was snapped and Evan McPherson made the kick. But there was a penalty.

Tennessee’s Kevin Strong was flagged for roughing center Cal Adomitis.

The penalty gave Cincinnati a first down.

Instead of the game being 23-16 and Tennessee getting the ball back with just under two minutes left, the penalty allowed the Bengals to kneel out the clock and win.

The result made both teams 7-4 and seemed to show they are well matched.

Article Tags

Tennessee Titans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus