Titans lose after committing dumb penalty against Bengals

The Tennessee Titans lost at home to the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 in Week 12 of the NFL season on Sunday, and the game was decided after a dumb penalty.

The Bengals had a 4th-and-11 from the Tennessee 13 with 1:53 left. Cincinnati was preparing to kick a 31-yard field goal to make it 23-16. The ball was snapped and Evan McPherson made the kick. But there was a penalty.

Tennessee’s Kevin Strong was flagged for roughing center Cal Adomitis.

A "hit on a defenseless player" penalty on the Titans ended the game… They ran over the snapper. 😭 pic.twitter.com/59EamoE4dF — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 27, 2022

The penalty gave Cincinnati a first down.

Instead of the game being 23-16 and Tennessee getting the ball back with just under two minutes left, the penalty allowed the Bengals to kneel out the clock and win.

The result made both teams 7-4 and seemed to show they are well matched.