Video shows incredible effort Titans TE made to prevent 106-yard TD return

Tennessee Titans tight end Thomas Odukoya saved his team from being on the wrong end of what could have been the 2024 preseason’s most epic touchdown.

On Sunday, the Titans faced off against the New Orleans Saints for both teams’ preseason finale at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

The visitors were up 13-10 and had possession at the Saints’ 40-yard line with four seconds left in the first half. Tennessee opted to go for a 58-yard field goal for a chance to extend their lead before the break.

Titans kicker Brayden Narveson’s attempt fell just short of the sticks. Saints kick returner Samson Nacua, who was waiting in the end zone for such a scenario, was just three yards short of an electrifying 106-yard touchdown (video here).

Puka Nacua’s brother would have scored had it not been for the incredible effort from Odukoya to chase him down. The Titans youngster stayed with the play until the end and nudged Saints safety Johnathan Abram just enough to knock Nacua out of bounds.

Watch Netherlands-born Thomas Odukoya (@ThomasO_) chase down this play and save a touchdown to end the half. pic.twitter.com/71C6oofMLC — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2024

The Titans signed Odukoya in 2022 via the International Player Pathway Program after the Eastern Michigan alum went undrafted. He has mostly been used as a practice squad member and has yet to play in an NFL contest.

But perhaps the Titans could give him a closer look after the effort he showed in Sunday’s preseason contest.