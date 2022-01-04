 Skip to main content
TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

January 3, 2022
by Larry Brown

TJ Watt talks to Baker Mayfield

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night.

Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.

Watt’s decision paid off as he perfectly timed a leap to bat down Mayfield’s pass. Afterwards, he pointed at the Browns quarterback and said something to Mayfield:

As if that weren’t enough, Watt got credit for a sack of Mayfield on the following play, leading to a fourth-down punt from Cleveland.

The Steelers defense — and specifically Watt — dominated the Browns to that point. They had four sacks and limited Cleveland to 132 yards and no points. Watt had three sacks, four quarterback hits and two passes defended through that point in the game.

Watt probably thought he was in Mayfield’s head with the way he was playing.

