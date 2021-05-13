Here is how much tickets to Bucs-Patriots are selling for

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots will square off in one of the most highly anticipated sporting events in history on Oct. 3, and the ticket prices for the game are already reflecting that.

As soon as the NFL released its official regular season schedule on Wednesday, ticket listings began popping up for the Week 4 game. Greg Auman of The Athletic scanned through some prices on different websites, and most of the listings have been comparable to Super Bowl prices. As of Thursday, the cheapest ticket was $1,150.

Cheapest prices for a pair of Bucs-Patriots tickets right now for Tom Brady's return to Foxboro in Week 4? $1,350 each on Ticketmaster, $1,150 on Stubhub, $1,135 on Seatgeek, $1,170 on Ticketcity. Pretty impressive for a regular-season game. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 13, 2021

Patriots fans never really got a chance to say goodbye to Brady. His last game as a Patriot at Gillette Stadium was an embarrassing playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans two years ago. No one knew for sure at the time that he would be leaving in free agency, but he later signed with the Bucs.

Brady obviously has the Week 4 game circled on his calendar, and he sent a great tweet about it on Thursday. His father, Tom Brady Sr., also talked some trash in a funny phone call to a Boston area radio station. The hype should continue to build, and ticket prices may rise along with it.