Tom Brady buys minority stake in English soccer club

Tom Brady has ventured into the world of sports ownership since retiring from the NFL, and he has added another franchise to his portfolio.

Brady has purchased a minority stake in Birmingham City, a club in English soccer’s second-tier Championship. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will serve as chairman of the advisory board with the club.

In a hype video announcing the news, Brady admitted he has “a lot to learn” about English football.

“But I do know a few things about winning,” Brady said in the promotional video. “I think they might translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn’t watching. I know that a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it. Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog.”

Brady, who turned 46 on Thursday, will also work with Birmingham City on global marketing.

Back in March, Brady agreed to purchase minority stakes in the Las Vegas Raiders and WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Both teams are owned by Mark Davis. A recent rule that was passed by the NFL could have a big impact on Brady’s plans with the Raiders, however.

Brady retired from playing after the 2022 season. His seven Super Bowls are more than any other player in NFL history. Brady is set to join FOX as an NFL analyst in 2024.