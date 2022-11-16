 Skip to main content
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Tom Brady makes big change to Twitter after divorce from Gisele

November 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Tom Brady looks ahead

Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Now that Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen have confirmed they are no longer together, the star quarterback appears to be doing a bit of social media housekeeping.

Brady changed his Twitter header photo at some point this week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. The previous image was a family photo of himself, Gisele, and Brady’s three children.

Brady also changed his profile photo. The previous one featured him with red laser eyes, which he used to help promote Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Brady and Gisele were big investors in crypto platform FTX, which recently went bankrupt.

Here is what Brady’s profile looked like as of Wednesday morning:

The Buccaneers have won back-to-back games after a slow start to the season. Brady may be more focused on football now that his divorce is finalized, though you have to wonder how he is handling the new rumors about Gisele dating someone.

