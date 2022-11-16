Tom Brady makes big change to Twitter after divorce from Gisele

Now that Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen have confirmed they are no longer together, the star quarterback appears to be doing a bit of social media housekeeping.

Brady changed his Twitter header photo at some point this week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. The previous image was a family photo of himself, Gisele, and Brady’s three children.

Tom still has Gisele’s picture on his profile🤔 pic.twitter.com/YIyFhDUdZI — Ed Park 박정원 (@99epark) November 8, 2022

Brady also changed his profile photo. The previous one featured him with red laser eyes, which he used to help promote Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Brady and Gisele were big investors in crypto platform FTX, which recently went bankrupt.

Here is what Brady’s profile looked like as of Wednesday morning:

Tom Brady has officially changed his Twitter profile's background header👀 pic.twitter.com/pElQLVC2Uu — EJ (@Road2EJ) November 14, 2022

The Buccaneers have won back-to-back games after a slow start to the season. Brady may be more focused on football now that his divorce is finalized, though you have to wonder how he is handling the new rumors about Gisele dating someone.