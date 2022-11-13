Tom Brady falls just 3 passes short of NFL record

Tom Brady entered Sunday’s game on the verge of adding another NFL record to his ever-growing list, but the Tampa bay Buccaneers came up just barely short.

Brady had thrown 373 straight passes without an interception heading into the Bucs’ game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. That was just 29 shy of Aaron Rodgers’ record of 402 consecutive pass attempts without a pick. Brady added another 26 attempts to his total before he threw an interception to Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton.

With that, Brady fell just three pass attempts short of tying Rodgers’ record and four short of breaking it.

Brady has plenty of records, of course. He could set another remarkable one later this season if the Buccaneers make the playoffs. We doubt he will lose any sleep over failing to break Rodgers’ record, but that will likely be the last opportunity he has to challenge that particular mark.