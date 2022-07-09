Tom Brady closing in on unreal statistical achievement

The amount of NFL records and career marks Tom Brady is setting is incredibly impressive. But there is one mark he is closing in on that would be truly mind-blowing.

CBS Sports noted Friday that Brady is close to setting the record for most playoff wins against an NFC team.

Brett Favre holds the record with 12 playoff wins against NFC opponents. Favre achieved 11 of his 12 wins while serving as quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, and an additional win with Minnesota.

Brady meanwhile is tied for second along with Joe Montana and Drew Brees. What’s stunning is that Brady spent most of his career in the AFC, while Favre, Montana and Brees spent the majority of their careers in the NFC and thus had many more opportunities to achieve such wins.

Brady got six of his playoff wins over NFC teams in the Super Bowl while a member of the Patriots. Then he racked up three more wins during his first season with the Bucs, which culminated in his seventh Super Bowl victory. And he got a 10th playoff win over an NFC team last season.

If Brady leads the Bucs to the Super Bowl in the upcoming season, he will have added three more to his total and set the record. With two more playoff wins, he would tie Favre.

For a guy who has only played two seasons in the NFC, Brady setting that record would be nothing short of incredible.