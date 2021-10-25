Video: Tom Brady shared incredible moment with young fan who beat brain cancer

Tom Brady had a big day Sunday, but it may end up being even more memorable for one young Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan.

The Buccaneers scored an easy 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, with Brady throwing four touchdown passes in the win. After the game, he spotted a young fan in the front row and let the fan keep his game-used hat.

That fan wasn’t chosen at random. During the game, he had been holding up a sign indicating that Brady helped him beat brain cancer. The interaction was enough to drive the young fan to tears.

What a moment. The child had a sign saying: ""Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer." Brady came over to give him a hat and the kid was in tears, he'll never forget it.pic.twitter.com/GCuKsoeotb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

Tom Brady just walked over to this little boy with :33 left in the game, handed him his hat and shook his hand… and the boy broke down in tears. Man, that one got me. pic.twitter.com/UC7qA7MRkT — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 24, 2021

Brady was asked about the moment after the game, praising the “tough kid” and adding that seeing it puts his football career in perspective.

Video: Tom Brady talks about giving his hat to a young Bucs fan who had a sign saying Brady had helped him beat brain cancer. pic.twitter.com/4kkAFptehe — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 25, 2021

It’s an awesome gesture from Brady and a moment that kid will never forget. It’s possible the quarterback might have given him more, but some of Brady’s equipment may be spoken for already thanks to another fan interaction.