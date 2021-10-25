 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 24, 2021

Video: Tom Brady shared incredible moment with young fan who beat brain cancer

October 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tom Brady makes a young fan cry

Tom Brady had a big day Sunday, but it may end up being even more memorable for one young Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan.

The Buccaneers scored an easy 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, with Brady throwing four touchdown passes in the win. After the game, he spotted a young fan in the front row and let the fan keep his game-used hat.

That fan wasn’t chosen at random. During the game, he had been holding up a sign indicating that Brady helped him beat brain cancer. The interaction was enough to drive the young fan to tears.

Brady was asked about the moment after the game, praising the “tough kid” and adding that seeing it puts his football career in perspective.

It’s an awesome gesture from Brady and a moment that kid will never forget. It’s possible the quarterback might have given him more, but some of Brady’s equipment may be spoken for already thanks to another fan interaction.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus