Tom Brady had unusual way of revealing his finger injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady popped up on Friday’s injury report due to a finger injury, though it is not expected to keep him from playing Sunday. In fact, Brady’s injury reveal method might get more attention than the injury itself.

Brady initially revealed the injury in a video sent exclusively to paying members of his fan club, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. In a video sent earlier in the week, Brady held up his bandaged finger, saying he wanted to do “something special” for paid members and telling them he was giving them “injury information.”

One social media user had shared a screenshot from an exclusive Brady video earlier on Friday, with the quarterback’s right ring finger visibly bandaged.

Y'all. @TomBrady just sent a personalized video to all his #NFT Season Pass holders breaking down the 28-yard TD pass to Perriman last weekend. This a GAME CHANGER b/c you can only get this exclusive content by owning his Huddle NFT. What else are you waiting for? @Autograph pic.twitter.com/2xFOwtt0Jf — Stingray (@Stingray100004) September 23, 2022

The Buccaneers did add Brady to the injury report Friday, though the team made clear he will play Sunday. Still, if Brady has been working with a bandaged hand all week, the NFL probably will not be happy he did not appear on the injury report sooner. The league also won’t be thrilled with Brady’s method of reveal, especially since it was granted to a subset of paying customers before the general public was made aware.

On the other hand, Brady clearly isn’t hurting all that much, and probably did not see the information as a big deal since there was never any doubt he would play. After all, he even participated in a full week of practice, which was an unexpected reversal of a previous decision.