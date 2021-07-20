Tom Brady cracked funny jokes to Joe Biden during White House visit

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House on Tuesday to be honored for winning the Super Bowl, and of course Tom Brady managed to steal the show.

Brady gave a brief speech in which he joked about election fraud allegations and took a swipe at himself over an infamous gaffe he had last year. The 43-year-old said people can’t believe the Bucs won the Super Bowl and that around 40 percent still don’t think they did. He then turned to Joe Biden and said, “You understand that, Mr. President?”

Brady also joked that people nicknamed him “Sleepy Tom” after he infamously lost track of downs during a game last season. Here’s the video:

Brady: Not a lot of people think we could’ve won. In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won

Biden: I understand that pic.twitter.com/0yNlu3d3Cn — Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2021

As you likely know, “Sleepy Joe” is what Donald Trump and his supporters call Joe Biden.

Brady lost track of downs and cost the Bucs in a big way in their loss to the Chicago Bears last year. It was one of the most surprising mistakes you will ever see from the future Hall of Famer, and people were more than happy to criticize him for it. You can see the video here.

Brady chose not to join the New England Patriots on their White House visit when Trump was in office. He seemed to have a good time with Biden on Tuesday.

