Tom Brady has funny message for Tony Romo, Peyton Manning

Coming off his team’s fourth straight victory this week, Tom Brady is taking some time to clown a couple of his biggest rivals.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had some shade for Tony Romo and Peyton Manning in a funny tweet Monday. Brady called on his former adversaries to respect his speed after he ran seven times for 16 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills.

Tony and Peyton hating from the booth! Come on guys… @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/wLbyXHMrCr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2021

“So I was rewatching the broadcast last night,” said Brady. “And I heard Tony say, ‘Tom does that in the pocket all day long. That’s the same thing he does to move people with his eyes. Cuz he’s slow, right? He can’t actually make someone miss.’ So is he not watching? Because … ”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion then played a video of a first-down scramble that he had against the Bills set to some heavy metal music.

“Hey EA, tell Peyton to jack my speed rating back up,” Brady added.

Manning recently became a ratings adjuster for the “Madden NFL 22” video game as part of a collaboration with EA. He hilariously used his new powers to downgrade Brady’s rating in the game.

After their bitter battles with Brady during their respective playing careers, both Romo and Manning have made some funny jokes at Brady’s expense. At some point, it was going to be Brady’s turn to respond. Now is that time.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports