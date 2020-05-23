Tom Brady hires extra security for his Tampa mansion during holiday weekend

Tom Brady’s new digs in Tampa have become somewhat of a tourist destination, so the quarterback has responded appropriately during the holiday weekend.

Brady has hired some security to watch his mansion this weekend, the Tampa Bay Times reported on Saturday.

According to Diana C. Nearhos, Brady is working with the Tampa Police Department to have extra-duty officers patrol the waters outside his house. The Buccaneers quarterback is paying for the off-duty officers to watch his home, not taxpayers, according to the report. Allowing off-duty officers to work as security is a service the police department offers to individuals and companies.

Brady signed with the Bucs in free agency and is living in Derek Jeter’s gigantic mansion on Davis Islands. The home is so huge that it is easily identifiable, and since it overlooks the water, it is accessible to those on watercraft.

“Derek did a pretty good job of screening it,” Brady said of the security protecting the home, during an interview on the Howard Stern Show in April. “I think part of it is when I come home, I want to be able to let my guard down and relax, but this is a little different when you go out to the backyard, there’s a lot of boats that have pulled up and people out front. It’s a little different.”

Brady also described himself in the Howard Stern interview as an introvert, which helps explain why he wants his privacy. He said he has his family living in the mansion with him.

Brady is starting to make Tampa feel like home and has even been conducting workouts with his new teammates.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have teamed up yet again! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.