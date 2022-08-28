Tom Brady finally addresses his training camp absence

Tom Brady touched on his recent training camp hiatus when he spoke with the media on Saturday night, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star kept things pretty vague.

After he played one series in the Bucs’ preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Brady was asked by a reporter about his 11-day absence. He said it is “all personal” and chalked it up to him having “a lot of s— going on” because he’s 45.

Brady on his 11-day absence: “I’m 45 years old man. A lot of shit is going on” Take that how you will. pic.twitter.com/KdDKtmiH5P — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 28, 2022

There has been a lot of speculation about why Brady left camp. There were some theories that Brady had to film for a reality TV show. Another report said he was on a vacation with his family. More recently, a longtime Bucs reporter indicated that Brady has something serious going on in his personal life that will eventually come out.

One thing is for certain — Brady does not look happy. No one would be surprised if he goes out and leads the league in passing again, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion hardly looks enthusiastic about the upcoming season.