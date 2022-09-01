Tom Brady, Gisele reportedly having relationship issues

Tom Brady has not looked like himself during training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year, and we may finally know why.

According to a new report from Emily Smith and Sara Nathan of Page Six, Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are having serious marital issues. Gisele is said to have left hers and Brady’s home in Tampa and gone to Costa Rica amid “a series of heated arguments” over Brady’s decision to continue playing in the NFL.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL back in February. He then reversed course less than two months later. One source told Page Six that Brady assured Gisele he was giving up football to focus on the couple’s family.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” the source said. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Gisele has reportedly been working more now that Brady decided to play another season in the NFL. One Page Six source described her as “resentful” while another noted that Brady and Bundchen have had similar issues in the past and always worked through them.

There have been a lot of rumors over the years of Brady and Gisele having relationship troubles. Brady even admitted two years ago that Gisele was not happy with the couple’s marriage and that he had to make some changes.

Brady left Bucs training camp for 11 days earlier this month. The 45-year-old still has not given a reason for the absence, which head coach Todd Bowles said Brady cleared through the team well in advance. One longtime Bucs reporter hinted recently that Brady is dealing with a personal issue that would eventually come out.