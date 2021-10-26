 Skip to main content
October 26, 2021

Tom Brady had great reaction to Mike Evans telling him he gave ball away

October 26, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Tom Brady

Mike Evans caught one of the most important touchdown passes of Tom Brady’s career on Sunday, and he initially did not realize it. The star receiver handed the ball to a fan, and Brady was quick to needle him after it happened.

Not knowing that the touchdown was the 600th of Brady’s career, Evans handed the ball to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who was wearing his No. 13 jersey. Evans told Brady that he accidentally gave the ball away. On his SiriusXM podcast Tuesday, Brady said he joked to Evans that he might accidentally forget to throw him another touchdown this season.

Fortunately, the Bucs got the ball back. The fan who ended up with it got a huge haul from the team in return, though he does have one big request that Brady has yet to acknowledge.

Believe it or not, the same thing happened to Brady when he threw the 400th touchdown pass of his career. It’s easy for teammates to lose track when you rack up that many.

