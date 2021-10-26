Tom Brady had great reaction to Mike Evans telling him he gave ball away

Mike Evans caught one of the most important touchdown passes of Tom Brady’s career on Sunday, and he initially did not realize it. The star receiver handed the ball to a fan, and Brady was quick to needle him after it happened.

Not knowing that the touchdown was the 600th of Brady’s career, Evans handed the ball to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who was wearing his No. 13 jersey. Evans told Brady that he accidentally gave the ball away. On his SiriusXM podcast Tuesday, Brady said he joked to Evans that he might accidentally forget to throw him another touchdown this season.

Tom Brady on his @SiriusXMNFL podcast, jokes that Mike Evans told him he accidentally gave a fan his 600th TD ball, and he told him "I might accidentally not throw you another touchdown pass all season. We'd better get that thing back." (he's kidding) — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 26, 2021

Fortunately, the Bucs got the ball back. The fan who ended up with it got a huge haul from the team in return, though he does have one big request that Brady has yet to acknowledge.

Believe it or not, the same thing happened to Brady when he threw the 400th touchdown pass of his career. It’s easy for teammates to lose track when you rack up that many.