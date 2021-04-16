Tom Brady sent great tweet on National High Five Day

Tom Brady has mastered just about everything on the football field during his legendary career, but high-fiving has never been his strong suit. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was modest enough to acknowledge that once again this week.

Thursday was National High Five Day, which Brady felt was a great time to call attention to one of his most noteworthy flubs with the celebratory gesture.

For those who don’t know, that photo was taken after Brady scored a rushing touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff win over the New Orleans Saints earlier this year. Brady tried to high-five a referee after the play, and the official remained professional and was not having it. Brady was quick to troll himself over the snub at the time.

Of course, that was not the first time Brady was been snubbed with a high-five attempt on the field. His inability to find a teammate to high-five him with the New England Patriots years ago (video here) became a wildly popular meme.

Brady is a perfectionist, so you know he wants to master the art of the high five before he retires. With the way he played in 2020, he may have several more seasons to work on it.