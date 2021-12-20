Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss.

Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.

After his interception, Brady came over to the Saints sideline and said something to Allen:

Tom Brady went over and said something to the Saints sideline… Lol pic.twitter.com/Yym1JBoVLX — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 20, 2021

Brady did not appear to be happy about Allen celebrating on the sideline. He dismissed the matter after the game.

Tom Brady when asked what he said to the Saints sideline after throwing the Interception “Nothing, Just football stuff. #NOvsTB #GoBucs — Tampa Bay Sports (@TampaSports4U) December 20, 2021

Allen had all the reason to celebrate. He was stepping in for Sean Payton for the week and held the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL to no points. It’s hard to do better than that.

Brady, who was missing Chris Godwin and Mike Evans who both got hurt in the game, went 26/48 for 214 yards, no touchdowns, and the interception. He also lost a fumble on a scramble. He was frustrated after the game for obvious reasons.