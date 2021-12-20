 Skip to main content
Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

December 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady approaches Dennis Allen

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss.

Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.

After his interception, Brady came over to the Saints sideline and said something to Allen:

Brady did not appear to be happy about Allen celebrating on the sideline. He dismissed the matter after the game.

Allen had all the reason to celebrate. He was stepping in for Sean Payton for the week and held the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL to no points. It’s hard to do better than that.

Brady, who was missing Chris Godwin and Mike Evans who both got hurt in the game, went 26/48 for 214 yards, no touchdowns, and the interception. He also lost a fumble on a scramble. He was frustrated after the game for obvious reasons.

