Tom Brady has viral take about final day of NFL Draft

April 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
The final day of the NFL Draft does not always carry the same excitement and appeal of the first two. However, it always has some relevance, if only for its history relating to Tom Brady.

As most everyone knows, Brady was an unheralded sixth-round selection in the 2000 NFL Draft, going 199th overall to the New England Patriots. That one story is enough for some to hold out hope that they might uncover a diamond in the rough in the final four rounds.

Brady is very much one of those who understands the value of these picks. He offered a reminder of that Saturday, responding to a tweet from PGA golfer Justin Thomas to point out that most of the guys selected this late will have a serious chip on their shoulder.

Brady has made his late-round status central to his legend. In fact, he even named his production company after the pick he was selected at. The odds of finding another one like him at this stage of the draft are low, but not impossible.

