Tom Brady officially announces his retirement

Tom Brady danced around the subject of his playing future during the latest episode of his podcast on Monday night, but the star quarterback has now made his decision official.

Brady is retiring. He issued a lengthy statement on Instagram Tuesday morning in which he said he no longer feels he can make the appropriate “competitive commitment” to playing in the NFL. The 44-year-old thanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans, his trainer and best friend Alex Guerrero, his agents and his family.

Notably, Brady did not make any mention of the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported on Saturday that Brady is retiring. Brady’s own brand, TB12, then also tweeted the news, though they later deleted the tweet. What followed was a rollercoaster of emotions for NFL fans, with Brady privately disputing the retirement report and the quarterback’s father also delivering a strong response.

There were some wild theories about why Brady did not confirm his retirement after the news leaked. He likely wanted to make the announcement on his own terms.

Brady finishes his career with seven Super Bowl victories and numerous other records. He’s widely considered to be the greatest football player of all time. He spent 20 seasons of his Hall of Fame career in New England before playing the final two for the Bucs.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports