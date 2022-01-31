Bill Simmons offers wild theory about Tom Brady’s retirement

Tom Brady has yet to confirm a report that he will retire this offseason, and there have been a number of different theories about why the star quarterback is waiting to make the news official. Bill Simmons floated one of the most intriguing ones.

During the latest episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons said he thinks there’s a chance Brady will still play in 2022 — just not for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady grew up in the Bay Area of California rooting for the San Francisco 49ers. There has long been talk of him wanting to play for his hometown team. Now that the Niners lost in the NFC Championship Game and Jimmy Garoppolo did not play well, Simmons thinks the door is open for that to happen.

“It does pave the way now for my guy Tom Brady. I think this is why he didn’t announce the retirement yet is because I think he kind of wanted to watch this weekend,” Simmons said. “I still think he’s gonna retire.”

Simmons was sure to note that he believed Brady will retire. However, he thinks there is at least a small chance the 44-year-old is angling to leave the Bucs and join the 49ers.

“Here’s my prediction: I think on Tuesday, he is going to announce that he is going to retire,” Simmons added. “I think there’s a 10 percent chance he announces he is not going to be on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next year and that he’s not going to retire. I think there’s a 90 percent chance he’s going to retire.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported on Saturday that Brady is retiring. Brady’s own brand, TB12, then also tweeted the news, though they later deleted the tweet. What followed was a rollercoaster of emotions for NFL fans, with Brady privately disputing the retirement report and the quarterback’s father also delivering a strong response.

Brady likely wanted to deliver the news of his retirement on his own terms and is upset that it leaked. Simmons’ theory about him playing for the Niners in 2022 seems a bit farfetched, though it may not be as crazy as the one Tony Romo proposed.

Photo: Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports