Bucs GM clears up misconception about Tom Brady’s influence over team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht wants everyone to know that Tom Brady is not actually running the organization.

Since Brady joined the Buccaneers, there has been a perception that Brady has an outsize influence over the team’s personnel decisions. This was fueled in part by the additions of Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, two players Brady is known to like playing with. The Brown signing in particular raised speculation considering coach Bruce Arians had apparently indicated he didn’t want the wide receiver.

Licht praised Brady’s conduct since joining the organization and admitted that Brady has involvement in personnel talks, but characterized that involvement as “overblown.”

Jason Licht says Tom Brady is involved in personnel talks, but “It gets a little bit overblown. Tom isn't banging down the door saying we need to sign this guy, we need to sign that guy… He never mandates anything. He’s actually been a complete joy to work with.” #GoBucs — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 24, 2021

It’s more or less what you’d expect. Brady isn’t actually pulling the strings behind the scenes, but the Buccaneers are likely willing to take things into account if he has suggestions.

It may mean chatter about an addition like this may be overblown. That said, if Brady wants a move badly enough, the Buccaneers might be best served trying to make it happen.