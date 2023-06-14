Tom Brady explains why he bought share of Raiders

Tom Brady made a significant investment after retiring by purchasing a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, and there was definitely some consideration behind the choice.

In a new interview with Brooke Lefferts of the Associated Press, Brady said his knowledge of the Raiders’ history and respect for former owner and GM Al Davis made the team an attractive proposition.

“I grew up in the Bay Area. My favorite team was the 49ers. The team across the bay was the Raiders. And, you know, they’re an iconic NFL franchise,” Brady said. “When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, Al Davis is one of them. And he’s not with us anymore but I’ve heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me.”

Brady had previously gone into business with Raiders owner Mark Davis by purchasing part of Davis’ WNBA team as well. If Brady was planning to get involved in NFL ownership, he already had an existing relationship to take advantage of.

Will Brady ever play for the Raiders? According to the man himself, that’s not going to happen.