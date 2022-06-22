Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski comeback prediction

Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement.

Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.

On Tuesday, Brady responded via social media to Rosenhaus’ prediction. Brady tweeted out a photo of a person making a phone call.

While Brady may just be having some fun with his tweet, Gronk has retired and un-retired before. He left the game in 2018 after nine seasons with the New England Patriots. Gronk then joined Brady and the Buccaneers in 2020 after sitting out the 2019 season.

It would be difficult to blame Brady if he reached out to Gronk about coming back to the Buccaneers during the season. The two won four Super Bowls together, and Gronk proved to be one of Brady’s favorite targets during their time together. Of Gronk’s 92 career touchdown catches, 90 were thrown by Brady. Last season, the five-time Pro Bowler had 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. In 28 games with the Buccaneers in two seasons, Gronk had 13 touchdowns and 1,425 yards on 100 catches.

Gronk is still capable of playing at a high level. Only time will tell if he has a similar itch to return to the field like Brady did after Brady’s brief retirement this offseason.