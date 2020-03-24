pixel 1
Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Tom Brady responds to Robert Kraft saying Brady wanted to leave Patriots

March 24, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Tom Brady

Tom Brady spoke with reporters on Tuesday for the first time since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the six-time Super Bowl champion made it clear that he has no intention of getting into a back-and-forth with the New England Patriots about who was responsible for the divorce.

In a conference call, Brady was asked a number of questions about his decision to leave the Patriots. Robert Kraft said last week that it was Brady’s choice and the Patriots would have worked something out if the 42-year-old wanted to stay, and Brady neither confirmed nor denied that. He did, however, note that he is “not responsible” for how another person might phrase something.

One report claimed the Patriots were willing to offer Brady the same contract as the one he signed with the Bucs, which would indicate Brady was intent on leaving New England from the start. But on Tuesday, Brady claimed he did not make a final decision until the night before he announced it.

Brady has almost always taken the high road when discussing controversial comments throughout his career, so it’s no surprise he doesn’t want to get into a “he said, she said” with Kraft. All indications are that the split between Brady and the Patriots had been brewing for quite some time, but Brady almost certainly would have re-signed with the Pats if they made more of an effort to keep him.

