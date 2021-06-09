Tom Brady reveals how long he played through knee injury

Tom Brady underwent knee surgery after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl four months ago, which came as a surprise since most people had no idea he had been playing through an injury. As it turns out, the problem that was addressed is one that bothered him for the entire 2020 season.

Brady told reporters on Wednesday that the issue he had with his knee had been bothering him since before training camp last year. He said he knew he would have to have it corrected eventually and is looking forward to not having any limitations heading into this season.

Brady also said, “I feel I’ll be able to do some different things this year that I wasn’t able to do last year.” https://t.co/swKW3t6g6r — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 9, 2021

Brady said last month that the knee injury was something that required weekly attention during the 2020 season. Keep in mind that he still managed to throw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also led the Bucs to a win in the Super Bowl. If that was Brady with a knee injury, the rest of the NFL should be frightened.

While the Bucs are being cautious with Brady, he looked pretty good throwing passes at practice on Tuesday (video here). All signs point to him being 100 percent healthy in the very near future, if he isn’t already.

