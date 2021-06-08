Video: Tom Brady practices while recovering from knee injury

Tom Brady underwent knee surgery after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl four months ago, and the 43-year-old appears to be making great progress in his recovery.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians expressed skepticism last week that Brady would be able to do much when minicamp began. However, the star quarterback was on the field with his teammates on Tuesday and looked comfortable throwing passes. He was wearing a brace on his left knee.

Tom Brady IS practicing today at Bucs minicamp. There was some concern about how much he’d do when I asked Bruce Arians last week. But he’s taken a lot of reps during the drill portion. We’ll see as practice continues. pic.twitter.com/2r6OutrOYr — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 8, 2021

Arians said after practice that the Buccaneers will still be careful with Brady but that doctors told the seven-time Super Bowl champion he is “good to go.”

The only thing Bruce Arians held Tom Brady out of? Blitz periods. He said the doctors gave Brady the green light. He looked good. pic.twitter.com/jajZR1VBCJ — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 8, 2021

Brady was running around and throwing without a brace on his knee in a recent video he shared on social media. He acknowledged in a radio interview after the season that the injury was more serious than many may have realized.

Given how much he has already done, there is no reason to believe Brady will be anything less than 100 percent healthy when the 2021 season begins.