Tom Brady takes shot at Colts over piped-in crowd noise rumors

It has been several years since Tom Brady and Peyton Manning held the final installment of their historic rivalry, but the six-time Super Bowl champion is still taking shots at his former foe.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used recordings of crowd noise during their scrimmage on Friday, and Brady was asked about the experience. He told the media the piped-in noise reminded him of playing at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis.

Brady said the piped-in sound at Raymond James Stadium at scrimmage today sounded like "one of the Colts' old tapes in the RCA Dome." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2020

The Colts were accused numerous times of pumping crowd noise through their speakers at the RCA Dome, but the NFL never found evidence of it happening. They denied using artificial noise following a game with a very bizarre audio moment against New England back in 2007.

The Atlanta Falcons, however, were penalized for piping noise into their stadium several years ago, so it happens.

Interestingly enough, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians also called out a rival team over piped-in noise rumors earlier this offseason. That is apparently something that is fresh on everyone’s mind in Tampa.