Tom Brady to undergo minor knee surgery

Tom Brady somehow managed to win a Super Bowl at the age of 43, but it turns out the legendary quarterback is mortal, after all.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed on Thursday that Brady will undergo a minor surgery in the near future. Arians described the procedure as a “clean up,” according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

It’s unclear when Brady suffered the injury, but he didn’t seem bothered by it. He threw 40 touchdown passes during the regular season and capped off the year with his seventh Super Bowl title and fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media confirmed that Brady’s injury was suffered playing football, not celebrating on his boat Wednesday. With how drunk Brady looked getting off his boat (video here), that was a question that needed answering.