Tom Brady sends great tweet showing off his Super Bowl rings

July 23, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tom Brady officially collected his seventh Super Bowl ring on Thursday night, and the occasion left him in a celebratory mood.

On Friday, Brady shared a tweet juxtaposing pictures of his much younger self with a new photo of him showing off all seven of his rings. It’s safe to say it’s going well.

Brady has been taking a well-deserved victory lap since Thursday’s ring ceremony. He’s still calling out the doubters, too, and why wouldn’t he? It’s how he motivates himself.

Oh, and just in case you think he’s finished, Brady made it pretty clear with one quote that he’s planning to add an eighth to his collection.

