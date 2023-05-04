Tom Brady could walk away from $375 million deal from FOX?

Could Tom Brady really walk away from his $375 million deal from FOX? That seems to be a legitimate possibility.

New York Post media reporter Andrew Marchand spoke about the matter on the most recent episode of his “Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast,” which was released on Wednesday.

In the episode, Marchand evaluated whether he thinks Brady will end up broadcasting for FOX. Marchand said he now thinks there’s a 51 percent chance Brady does not end up announcing for FOX.”

CLIP: Brady Meter to call Fox games moves to 49-51 POD: https://t.co/GRXSlndqUx pic.twitter.com/hYtPVz90aL — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 3, 2023

“It was at 51 percent that he’s going to do it to 49 percent, with the reasoning: it’s so much money he’ll try it for a year. However, I talked to a couple people recently close to Brady, and I kind of feel like I’m going 49 percent chance he does it, 51 percent chance he doesn’t,” Marchand said.

Marchand believes the travel and level of commitment it takes to call games at a high level might be deterrents.

“I don’t think he wants to travel that much. I think Brady’s a guy who if he’s in, he’s all-in. So he’s not going to be showing up day of games; he’s going to be there early if he’s gonna do it, so it’s a four-day event if he does it.”

Marchand noted that spending time with his children is important to Brady and that the former quarterback can make money in other ways.

If Brady is to end up calling games for FOX, it wouldn’t be until the 2024 season.

Marchand’s analysis isn’t entirely surprising. Joe Buck said last year that there are people at FOX who wouldn’t be surprised if Brady doesn’t end up working for them despite their agreement.

Brady earned over $332 million during his 23-season playing career. That does not include any money he earned through endorsement deals. Brady already missed a lot of time with his family by playing to age 45, so he has to evaluate whether the big FOX contract is worth the time and commitment.