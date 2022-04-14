Tom Brady pranked teammate who didn’t have QB’s phone number

Tom Brady is so popular that some current teammates don’t even have his phone number.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, who was drafted by the team with the No. 13 overall pick in 2020, has experienced this firsthand over the last two seasons.

In a press conference on Tuesday at the team’s facility in Tampa, Wirfs disclosed that he did not have the 44-year-old quarterback’s phone number yet.

“I don’t have Tom’s number,” Wirfs admitted while laughing. “I don’t think I’m there yet.”

What does @TristanWirfs78 have to do to get @TomBrady's phone number? 🥲 pic.twitter.com/GlpTSUq644 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 12, 2022

After two seasons of protecting Brady from the right side, Wirfs’ admission seemed to have done the trick.

Brady tweeted out a screenshot later that night proving that he had contacted Wirfs via text.

The text was a prank that played on a spam message about Wirfs’ car’s extended warranty.

“Tristan,” Brady’s text said. “We’ve been trying to reach you about your cars extended warranty.”

“Just kidding, your car is fine…it’s your favorite Qb,” adding a rolling-on-the-floor-laughing face emoji.

“Tommy!!” Wirfs replied, with two rolling-on-the-floor-laughing face emojis. “Sorry you’re mentions we’re probably blowing up today.”

Brady and Wirfs will have plenty of opportunities to text one another now that Brady will return for his 22nd season after retiring in February.

Wirfs not having Brady’s phone number didn’t seem to hurt the Buccaneers on the field over the last few seasons, however.

Brady threw for 43 touchdowns and a career-best 5,316 yards in 17 games in 2021. Wirfs and the rest of the Buccaneers offensive line allowed the least amount of sacks in the NFL in 2021 (23), and just 22 in 2020.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports