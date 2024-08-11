NFL makes bizarre blunder announcing Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut

The NFL’s official X account seemingly plugged Tom Brady’s FOX broadcasting debut on Sunday for the preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams. There was just one problem: Brady wasn’t actually broadcasting.

The NFL got roasted for the odd blunder, which saw the league use its social media accounts to promote Brady’s FOX debut by noting that he was at SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Cowboys-Rams game. According to Awful Announcing, the post was quickly deleted, but not before it attracted significant attention on both the NFL’s English- and Spanish-language accounts.

The NFL was correct that Brady was in the building at SoFi Stadium. However, he was simply doing a dress rehearsal broadcast that was not going out to any networks. The phrasing, however, led many fans to think otherwise, and they were upset at being misled into thinking Brady was doing this game.

Tom Brady is in the building for his test run on the FOX broadcast today before his TV debut in week one for Cowboys-Browns pic.twitter.com/np9sKHikZa — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 11, 2024

Presumably, the league is just trying to hype Brady up, and him being at the stadium Sunday gave them an opportunity to do that. However, they could have phrased that promo a lot better.

Brady’s actual FOX debut will come in Week 1, when he calls the Sept. 8 game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.