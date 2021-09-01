Tony Romo has huge praise for this rookie QB

Tony Romo has become well-respected as an analyst in part for his ability to prognosticate. New York Jets fans will be hoping that ability holds up based on his latest comments.

In a media call on Wednesday, Romo raved about New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The CBS analyst compared Wilson favorably to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, and believes Wilson will “quickly” become a top five NFL quarterback.

Romo on Zach Wilson: "He'll be in the discussion of the top-3 to 5 QBs very quickly. He can make up for a lot of weaknesses."#Jets — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 1, 2021

Tony Romo just told me on CBS Zoom session that Zach Wilson can get in Mahomes stratosphere; Romo thinks Jets rookie is that good. But he also likes Tua and considers Dolphins a playoff team. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 1, 2021

That’s a big comparison to make, even if Romo isn’t explicitly predicting they’ll have the same careers. Putting Wilson and Mahomes together is going to get people talking no matter what. They’re also going to put Romo at odds with some other sports media personalities on Wilson’s future. That said, it’s worth noting Romo isn’t the first to make this kind of comparison.

Wilson, the second overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, will start immediately for the Jets. There will likely be some growing pains, but he’s earned plaudits from the team’s coaching staff, too.