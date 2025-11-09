Larry Brown Sports

Tony Romo said the Patriots are ‘DTF’

Tony Romo looks on
CBS sportscaster and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo plays in the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois Championship Pro-Am golf tournament Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Metamora Fields Golf Club. Credit: MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tony Romo used a very interesting acronym to describe the New England Patriots during the team’s Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Romo and play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz were on the CBS call for Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. With the score tied 7-7 midway through the second quarter, Romo began praising the Patriots for being fundamentally sound. He described Mike Vrabel’s team as “DTF.”

Most fans understand “DTF” to mean something that has absolutely nothing to do with football. What Romo was referring to, however, was details, toughness and the ability to finish.

“This team is DTF, Jim. The Patriots … details, toughness and they finish,” Romo said.

Fans couldn’t believe their ears.

Romo has had some bizarre moments on the air this season. We can add him calling the Patriots “DTF” to the list.

