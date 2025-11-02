Tony Romo made the most absurd noise on the air during Chiefs-Bills game

Tony Romo did his best impression of The Flying Dutchman during Sunday’s game.

The retired former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Romo was on the call for CBS during the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills matchup at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. During the first quarter, Bills safety Cole Bishop was called for a defensive hold that negated a Buffalo sack on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

While waffling on his opinion about the call, Romo made an absolutely absurd noise on the air. Take a listen.

Does someone want to check on Tony Romo??? pic.twitter.com/lp0wnbv9eh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 2, 2025

Romo was a little bit late for Halloween, which was a couple of days earlier. That sounded like he was spotaneously auditioning for a role in “The Walking Dead” there.

As for the defensive holding call, it gave the Chiefs a first down inside of the red zone. They then went on to score a touchdown on a three-yard run by wide receiver Rashee Rice off a direct snap, tying the score at 7-7.

Meanwhile, Romo, the 45-year-old former Pro Bowler, got off to a hot start as an analyst when he first began for CBS back in 2017. Fans especially loved Romo’s tendency to predict plays from the booth before they happened.

But in recent years, Romo stock has certainly fallen a decent amount. Internet users have been more critical lately of Romo’s bizarre moments on the air, and that continued on Sunday with the former QB suddenly making guttural noises towards the television viewers.