Travis Kelce drops major hint on his NFL future

Travis Kelce on Monday did not sound like a man ready to give up playing football anytime soon.

The Kansas City Chiefs star fielded questions during Super Bowl Opening Night festivities at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

One reporter asked Kelce where he imagined himself to be three years from now.

“Where will I be in three years?” Oh man, I don’t know. Hopefully still playing football,” said Kelce. “I love doing this. I love coming in to work every day. I feel like I’ve still got a lot of good football left in me.

“For the most part, I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football.”

"Where will I be in 3 years? Hopefully still playing football… I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football." Travis Kelce plans to still be playing for the @Chiefs 3 years from now 💪 pic.twitter.com/114UGlxz8G — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 4, 2025

Kelce’s production has dipped over the last couple of years. After seven straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2016 to 2022, the 35-year-old has failed to reach that mark in both 2023 and 2024. He’s also looked visibly slower on the field, which is natural for someone in his 12th NFL campaign.

But it sounds like Kelce will keep things going for as long as his body will allow him, apparently even in his age-38 season.

Kelce’s three-year prediction is slightly more optimistic than what he reportedly told Chiefs head coach Andy Reid last offseason.