 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 29, 2023

Travis Kelce has significant injury concern for AFC Championship

January 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Travis Kelce looking on

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the field during pregame warmups prior to the Chiefs’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce apparently has a real injury concern heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Kelce appeared on the injury report Friday with a back issue, and while he was listed as questionable, there seemed to be little doubt that he would play. Multiple reports Sunday, however, suggested that there were real doubts about his status.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported that Kelce is a game-time decision for Sunday’s game as his back locked up in Friday’s practice and is still bothering him.

James Palmer of NFL Network added that Kelce had dealt with back spasms Thursday and Friday, but showed apparent improvement Saturday. On Sunday, his back tightened up again, casting fresh doubt on his status.

Kelce is obviously central to Kansas City’s offensive gameplan, especially if Patrick Mahomes is limited by his ankle issue. It is tough to imagine that the tight end will not play, but whether he is limited in some way remains to be seen.

Article Tags

NFL Playoffs 2022Travis Kelce
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus