Travis Kelce has significant injury concern for AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce apparently has a real injury concern heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Kelce appeared on the injury report Friday with a back issue, and while he was listed as questionable, there seemed to be little doubt that he would play. Multiple reports Sunday, however, suggested that there were real doubts about his status.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported that Kelce is a game-time decision for Sunday’s game as his back locked up in Friday’s practice and is still bothering him.

Travis Kelce is a game-time decision after injuring his back at practice on Friday.@JayGlazer has the latest updates on Mahomes and Kelce before today's AFC Championship game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cH5Ca7x6yw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

James Palmer of NFL Network added that Kelce had dealt with back spasms Thursday and Friday, but showed apparent improvement Saturday. On Sunday, his back tightened up again, casting fresh doubt on his status.

Travis Kelce this morning had some tightness in his back. He had spasms Thursday and Friday. Saturday it was believed it improved. The #chiefs want to see him workout pregame and run per source. There is still optimism he’ll play, we’ll see if that changes. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023

Kelce is obviously central to Kansas City’s offensive gameplan, especially if Patrick Mahomes is limited by his ankle issue. It is tough to imagine that the tight end will not play, but whether he is limited in some way remains to be seen.