Eric Bieniemy may be shut out of head coaching job again?

Nearly every NFL team with a head coaching vacancy wanted to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. In spite of this, the process may end with Bieniemy staying right where he is.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, there is a sense that Bieniemy could be passed over for head coaching positions, just as he was last offseason. The fact that Bieniemy cannot be hired until the Chiefs’ playoff run has concluded is a factor working against him. If the Chiefs were to reach the Super Bowl again, any team wanting to hire Bieniemy may have to wait another month to install him as head coach. That’s valuable prep and evaluation time lost.

A source also told Florio that Bieniemy is being picky about his career choices. He has reportedly privately said that he will remain with Kansas City until the perfect job opportunity comes along.

There are reports that Bieniemy has a strong preference for one team in the hiring process. NFL rules may be working against him, in spite of the fact that five teams have sought to interview him.