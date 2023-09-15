 Skip to main content
Travis Kelce pulls great move before practice

September 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Travis Kelce in pads

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce pulled a great move before Kansas City Chiefs practice on Friday.

Kelce did not play in the Chiefs’ season-opening game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 due to a knee injury. The team lost the game. But the All-Pro tight end is expected to play in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he had some fun with reporters while making his point.

Kelce went out on the practice field and faked a limp, as if his right knee were still bothering him. But then he switched and went into a twerk, fooling everyone.

That was Kelce’s way of showing everybody he was just fine.

Kelce was also borrowing from a professional women’s soccer player, who made that maneuver famous last year:

And, yes, Chiefs coach says both Kelce and Chris Jones are all set to play in Week 2 at the Jags on Sunday.

Travis Kelce
