Travis Kelce pulls great move before practice
Travis Kelce pulled a great move before Kansas City Chiefs practice on Friday.
Kelce did not play in the Chiefs’ season-opening game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 due to a knee injury. The team lost the game. But the All-Pro tight end is expected to play in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he had some fun with reporters while making his point.
Kelce went out on the practice field and faked a limp, as if his right knee were still bothering him. But then he switched and went into a twerk, fooling everyone.
Injured Travis Kelce? Nah, just twerking Travis Kelce. #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 @tkelce 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IWJlCXfkWP
— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) September 15, 2023
That was Kelce’s way of showing everybody he was just fine.
Kelce was also borrowing from a professional women’s soccer player, who made that maneuver famous last year:
Back level 😎
Cool as ever, @L0momma equalizes from the spot @thekccurrent!#KCvLA | #TealRising pic.twitter.com/xUYOgMZpKV
— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 20, 2022
And, yes, Chiefs coach says both Kelce and Chris Jones are all set to play in Week 2 at the Jags on Sunday.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid said both TE Travis Kelce (bone bruise) and DT Chris Jones will play Sunday vs. Jaguars "as long as nothing happens."
Great news for Chiefs to have their 2 stars back. No word on workload, per Reid.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 15, 2023