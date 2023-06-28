Travis Kelce explains why he is comfortable being underpaid

By most measures, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce would be considered to be on a team-friendly contract. That is not lost on him, and while he is tempted to re-negotiate, he is ultimately fine with the situation.

In a profile by Tom Kludt of Vanity Fair, Kelce admitted that his representatives often tell him how underpaid he is, but he resists the temptation to try to change that for one big reason.

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” Kelce said. “Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’ When I saw Tyreek (Hill) go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now. I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.

“You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of,” Kelce added. “I don’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth. But I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day.”

In terms of total cash, Kelce is tied for the fourth-highest paid tight end in the NFL, with Dallas Goedert, Dawson Knox, and David Njoku coming in ahead of him. That seems pretty absurd for a player who has seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and has led the Chiefs in receiving five times. However, Kelce also has two Super Bowl rings, and that is something that none of the aforementioned players can claim.

Kelce’s comments demonstrate the importance of building a winning environment. Patrick Mahomes has the same attitude toward his contract with the Chiefs, too. If you can offer what the Chiefs do, top players will take less money to remain in such an advantageous situation.