Trent Brown wears facemask with fist in grill of helmet

Trent Brown went viral on Sunday for his facemask.

Brown was photographed pregame wearing a helmet that had a fist in the grill part of his facemask.

The fist is presumed to reflect the Black Power fist, which was a symbol used by the Black Panther Party and has now been used by Black Lives Matter.

Brown was photographed wearing that helmet during the week and in pregame. However, he did not wear it during his Las Vegas Raiders’ game on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, as it would violate the league’s uniform policy.

Brown is playing his first game in two months after being activated from the COVID list. This also comes after he had a scary pregame IV situation earlier this season.