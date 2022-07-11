Trevor Lawrence reveals the major ‘reality check’ he got in 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence got a fairly rude awakening last season upon his introduction to the NFL. After success after success in his prep career, Lawrence’s Jaguars won just three games in 2021.

In an interview on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd,” Lawrence admitted that the constant losing was a learning experience and “reality check” for him as a rookie.

"I think I gained the respect of my teammates pretty quick… It's going to be a much different year." @Trevorlawrencee joins @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/hyHT3LdZ3j — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 11, 2022

“There were definitely some times where you’re on a losing streak of five or six games in a row, it gets a little rough,” Lawrence admitted. “I hadn’t lost more than five or six games probably my whole career up until that point. That was definitely a reality check for sure, but just trying to stay positive, try to keep the team together, I think that’s something I tried to do the whole season.

“It was challenging. I think I learned a lot from last year. You get a different perspective than when you’re just winning like I had done in the past. I have a lot greater appreciation for winning.”

Lawrence won 41 straight games in high school, then went 34-2 as a starter at Clemson. To go from those numbers to 3-14 in the NFL has to be incredibly jarring, though not totally shocking given how much of a mess the Jaguars were in 2021.

Lawrence does seem to have endured the losing and come out of it without getting too down on himself. That bodes well for a turnaround as he gains more experience, and hopefully gets a better team around him.