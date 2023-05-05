 Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence has strong response to rankings snub

May 5, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Trevor Lawrence holds the ball

Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence took a big step forward in his second NFL season, but one prominent member of the media was not all that impressed with the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback. Lawrence seems to be holding onto that receipt.

Kyle Brandt, the longtime host of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” unveiled a list this week of his seven tiers of AFC quarterbacks. Brandt placed Lawrence in Tier 6 alongside Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Kenny Pickett. The only QBs ranked below Lawrence were the three rookies who have a chance to start — CJ Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

Brandt discussed the rankings with his colleagues. Some of them felt Lawrence should have been ranked higher, and Brandt admitted that he “got a lot of heat” for placing the Jags QB in Tier 6.

“Lawrence was the most popular response on Twitter about how (I) could have Trevor Lawrence (ranked) there. I love him like most of us do,” Brandt said. “I feel like last year was really his true rookie year because the year before they had the Urban Meyer disaster. He won a playoff game despite playing terribly in the first half, then made the comeback. So, it’s complicated, but I got a lot of heat on Lawrence.”

Lawrence took note of the low ranking and responded on Twitter.

“The game ain’t played on paper,” Lawrence wrote.

Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions last season. He led the Jaguars to the playoffs, where they completed one of the greatest comebacks of all time against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round. They lost 27-20 to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Entering his second year under Doug Pederson, Lawrence’s arrow is pointing up. The former Clemson star would be wise to use skeptics like Brandt as motivation.

Trevor Lawrence
