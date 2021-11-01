Trevor Siemian had a classy comment about Jameis Winston in postgame interview

It was a big day for New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian on Sunday as he came off the bench to lead the team to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the game, however, he showed himself to be a great teammate, too.

Siemian spoke to FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after Sunday’s 36-27 win and was asked how he felt about being able to come in and throw his first touchdown pass since 2017. Unprompted, Siemian brought up starter Jameis Winston instead, and discussed how upset he was to see Winston hurt.

“First of all, I want to say how gutted I am for Jameis Winston. This one is for him,” Siemian said. “I frickin’ love the guy and I’m absolutely gutted he went down like that. I hope it’s not too bad and I’m hoping he’s back early.”

It’s very classy of Siemian to pay tribute to the guy he replaced after a big win. It also seems to indicate that Siemian was aware of the severity of Winston’s injury, which coach Sean Payton also alluded to.

Siemian went 16-for-29 for 159 yards and a touchdown after replacing Winston. It sounds like he’ll be starting for the Saints for the foreseeable future, too.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) throws during the pregame action against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports