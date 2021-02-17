Vincent Jackson autopsy reveals ex-WR suffered from alcoholism

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room in Florida on Monday, and early indications are that substance abuse may have played a role in the tragic event.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister shared some of the findings from Jackson’s autopsy during a Wednesday appearance on Q105 in Tampa. Chronister said Jackson suffered from “chronic alcoholism,” according to PewterReport.com. The 38-year-old’s family also expressed that they believed he was suffering from CTE.

Jackson had checked into a hotel in Brandon, Fla., on Jan. 11 and was reportedly staying there at the time of his death. A housekeeper discovered his body on Monday, and police said there were no signs of trauma.

Jackson had been reported missing by his family on Feb. 10, but authorities located him two days later. Police assessed Jackson’s well-being and then closed the missing persons case at that time.

Jackson, a second-round pick in 2005, played 12 seasons in the NFL. He spent his first seven seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers before finishing his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made three Pro Bowls and had 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA-3.0