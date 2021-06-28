Troy Aikman has must-read take on Tom Brady comments

Troy Aikman had a must-read opinion about Tom Brady’s comments regarding offseason workouts.

In May, Brady reportedly spoke out against the NFL’s offseason programs. He reportedly encouraged his fellow players to seek modified offseason workout programs.

Brady arguing for lesser offseason requirements and workouts seemed somewhat strange given how industrious he is. That is what led Aikman to think it’s a reverse psychology tactic from Brady.

“I was surprised to hear Tom Brady say the players need more time off. He was very vocal. It shocked me, because I know Tom well,” Aikman said on a recent episode of the “Flying Coach” podcast with Sean McVay and Peter Schrager.

“And then I realized, that’s the greatness of Tom Brady, because I can assure you, he’s not taking those days off, and that team is not taking those days off. And so he views it as a total competitive advantage. If teams are practicing less, and he’s practicing more, that’s going to give him a leg up on the competition. And I think that was really the whole motivation for those comments.”

Now that would be some really devious behavior from Brady if it were true. Do you think that was his real motivation for the comments? Or does Brady genuinely feel players are responsible enough to work out on their own and don’t need mandatory year-round workouts organized by the team?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians even offered Brady special privileges that he declined. Maybe when you’re 43 and have been in the league for over two decades, you don’t need the kind of rules that younger players do.

H/T The Spun