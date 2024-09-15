Tua Tagovailoa to meet with neurologists after latest concussion

Tua Tagovailoa will be sidelined indefinitely after he suffered yet another concussion, and the Miami Dolphins quarterback is planning to meet with specialists to discuss his health.

Tagovailoa will meet with neurologists this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The former Alabama star is looking to gather information about the severity of his latest concussion to help make an informed decision about his playing future.

Tagovailoa’s head slammed into the midsection of a defender after he scrambled for a first down in the third quarter of the Dolphins’ 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. The former Alabama star immediately showed concussion symptoms and was ruled out minutes after leaving the game.

The concussion was at least the third for Tagovailoa in his NFL career, as he also suffered two during the 2022 season. He also suffered at least one concussion while playing at Alabama. Several prominent members of the NFL community have urged Tagovailoa to retire, but the quarterback has yet to speak publicly about his plans.

The Dolphins have not given any timeline for if or when Tagovailoa might return. Miami travels to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in Week 3, and Skylar Thompson is expected to start that game.