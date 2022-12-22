Tua Tagovailoa being snubbed from Pro Bowl actually helps Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the bigger snubs from the Pro Bowl rosters, which were announced on Wednesday. But his absence from the Pro Bowl honor actually helps the Miami Dolphins in one regard.

Dolphins beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi noted on Wednesday that Tagovailoa stood to get a pay bump if he were selected to the Pro Bowl. Oyefusi said the salary projection would have seen an increase from $22 million to $28 million for 2024 had Tagovailoa made the Pro Bowl. Making it in as an alternate does not count towards this pay bump.

The salary for Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option increases from a projected $22 mil to $28 mil if he’s named to the Pro Bowl. Either way, it’s a steal if he continues to play like he did during the 5-game winning streak. He’s also eligible for an extension after the season. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 19, 2022

Tagovailoa led the fan vote for the Pro Bowl but still did not make it. Of course, it’s tough to crack the Pro Bowl as a quarterback in the AFC when the competition includes Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, who all made it.

Tagovailoa, who is in his third NFL season, is having a career-year. He has passed for 3,238 yards, 24 touchdowns and 5 interceptions this season.