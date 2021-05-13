TV executives do not believe Aaron Rodgers will leave Packers?

The NFL released its full 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday night, and it may have provided a hint regarding how television executives feel about the situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers are scheduled to play six games on national TV this season, which is the most of any team in the NFL. As Ben Volin of the Boston Globe notes, that could be an indication that TV executives do not believe Rodgers will be playing for a new team in 2021.

Rodgers has informed the Packers that he wants a trade, but they have maintained publicly that they are committed to him. They reportedly offered to make the 37-year-old the highest-paid quarterback in football, though the exact details of the proposed deal are unknown.

Even if Rodgers does leave Green Bay, TV networks probably feel the Packers would still be enough of a draw with Jordan Love under center. However, they are obviously banking on those six games featuring the reigning NFL MVP.

The NFL made one notable change involving Rodgers to its schedule release promo, which you can see here. At this point, no one really knows what the outcome will be in Green Bay.